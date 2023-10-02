Jammu and Kashmir Governor unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Srinagar’s Secretariat

October 02, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, said efforts were being made to create J&K of Bapu’s dreams.

“Work and philosophy of Bapu’s life, which is truth, non-violence, selfless service, sacrifice, love and tolerance, must continue to guide all the citizens to achieve the golden future of the Union Territory. The voices being raised against violence from every corner of J&K and huge participation of people in ‘Shanti Yatra’ is a testament to Bapu’s teachings of peace,” L-G Sinha said.

He said Gandhiji’s ideals were for all humanity. “I hope our officers, inspired by Bapu’s ideas and ideals, will continue to work dedicatedly for the dignity of every citizen in society, for equality, social justice, and for a developed and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir,” L-G Sinha said.

Following Gandhiji’s ideals, the L-G said, Jammu and Kashmir in 2021-22 had established 21,640 manufacturing and service units in the villages with the help of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), providing employment to more than 1.73 lakh. In the last financial year, more than 10,628 new units had been installed.

Mr. Sinha said the installation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a Charkha at Srinagar’s Civil Secretariat was a mark of tribute to the Father of the Nation on his Jayanti.

He congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir KVIB for the installation of the statue and called for collective efforts by all the stakeholders for promotion of Swadeshi products.

“There is a need to promote city-based self-help groups engaged in Khadi, which has become a new fashion statement for youth,” the L-G said.