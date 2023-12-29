Jaishankar says relationship between India and Russia much deeper

December 29, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Moscow

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on December 28 said that the relationship between India and Russia is not just about diplomacy or economics, it is something much deeper.

Mr. Jaishankar, who is here on a five-day official visit to Russia, made the remarks while interacting with Indologists at St. Petersburg State University.

"The relationship between India and Russia is not just about politics or diplomacy or economics. It is something much deeper," he said, adding that the intelligentsia's role and the contribution of scholars to this understanding and bonding is very important.

He said India and Russia are always trying to find new linkages, common points and the intellectual world can make a difference. "We need to have a direct understanding of each other rather than by other countries or societies deciding it," he said.

"Today, when you look at India, we are an economy, which is approaching 4 trillion dollars...You can see our effort is to ensure that in the next 25 years, we are successful and become a developed country. A developed country doesn't just mean a developed economy, it is also a country which is aware, conscious and proud of its traditions, heritage and culture," the Minister added.

Appreciated the initiatives and ideas proposed by the Indologists...

On December 27, Mr. Jaishankar met President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.