Jaishankar pays homage to Bose, INA soldiers in Singapore

Mr. Jaishankar will meet the top leaders of Singapore, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his visit

March 23, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Singapore

MEA S. Jaishankar paid homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army soldiers at a war memorial in Singapore on March 23, 2024. Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Singapore by paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army soldiers at a war memorial in Singapore on March 23.

"Began my Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji and the brave Indian National Army soldiers. The INA Marker in Singapore recognises their deep patriotism and indomitable spirit that remain an inspiration for generations to come," the Minister posted on X.

He will meet the top leaders of Singapore, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his visit, according to an official statement.

Mr. Jaishankar’s visit underscores the close friendship between Singapore and India and will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as to continue discussions on the good progress in bilateral cooperation, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit to Singapore," the statement said.

He will also meet his counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam. Mr. Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India in SIngapore.

