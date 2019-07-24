Jaishankar not attending Brazil BRICS meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has cancelled his scheduled trip to Brazil for a meeting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Foreign Ministers, diplomatic sources confirmed on Wednesday. General (retd.) V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, would go for the meeting, the sources said.

Mr. Jaishankar’s July 25-26 visit was announced last week and he was expected to hold both bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts.

The multilateral meeting comes ahead of a BRICS summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonero.

Sources from the Brazilian side expressed surprise at Mr. Jaishankar’s decision. They indicated that it came in the backdrop of the crisis following U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration that Mr. Modi had urged him to be a mediator in the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

Subsequent to this, Parliament witnessed protests and Mr. Jaishankar issuing statements denying that Mr. Modi had made such a request to Mr. Trump.

The Brazilian sources said they felt the cancellation had more to do with the need for Mr. Jaishankar to be in Parliament to deal with the Opposition and did not indicate a downgrading of BRICS by the Indian side.

The current session of Parliament has been extended by two days as the government plans to push important Bills.

During the visit to Brazil, Mr. Jaishankar was expected to also plan a summit meeting between Mr. Modi and the new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonero.