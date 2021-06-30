National

Jairam Ramesh moves privilege motion against Times Now

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who chairs the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, has moved a privilege motion against news channel Times Now for “falsified and mischievous” reporting of the proceedings of the panel’s meeting.

Mr. Ramesh, in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, wrote that the agenda of the meeting was on “Vaccine Development for COVID-19” and “Genetic sequencing of coronavirus and its variants”. “However, the channel falsely reported that the proceedings involved a discussion on the ‘PM CARES fund’ and that this resulted in ‘high drama’. This was patently false, and no such discussion or events ever took place,” he wrote.


