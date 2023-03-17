HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jairam playing ‘Chief Saboteur’: Himanta on Ramesh’s prompt to Rahul Gandhi

Himanta Biswa Sarma also ridiculed those who believe that Rahul Gandhi will emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

March 17, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 17 took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being apparently prompted by party colleague Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, by terming the economist-turned politician, Congress's "Chief Saboteur".

He also ridiculed those who believe that Mr. Gandhi will emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I feel nothing but sorry for the so called secularists and leftists who harbour high hopes, expecting this man to defeat Hon PM @narendramodi ji and become PM,” Mr. Sarma wrote on Twitter.

“And Mr. Jairam seems to be playing the role of Chief Saboteur. Tutoring with mic on … strange,” the former Congressman-turned-BJP leader added, sharing a video clip of 26 seconds.

In the transcript of the clip, as shared by Mr. Sarma, Mr. Gandhi is initially shown saying “unfortunately I am a member of Parliament” at which Mr. Ramesh, seated to his left, intervenes and purportedly tells Mr. Gandhi that “they can make a joke” of it.

The senior party-man then asks Mr. Gandhi to rephrase it as ‘unfortunately for you’ and the latter resumes his address with the re-framed sentence.

Mr. Gandhi, who is being attacked by the BJP for his ‘democracy under attack’ in India remarks in the UK, had addressed a press conference in the national capital on March 16, after being disallowed from defending himself in the Lok Sabha and said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a ‘test of democracy’.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.