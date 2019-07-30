Jaipur rape survivor who immolated herself at police station dies

A rape survivor, who immolated herself at the Vaishali Nagar police station on Sunday alleging inaction in her case, succumbed to her injuries at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Monday.

She had registered an FIR last month accusing her husband’s cousin of sexually assaulting her several times since 2015.

The 36-year-old woman reached the police station along with her son on Sunday, poured an inflammable liquid on herself and set herself ablaze. A police constable was injured trying to douse the flames and the woman was rushed to SMS Hospital with over 75% burn injuries.

The woman, who used to visit the police station almost daily after the FIR was registered, had alleged that the police officials were trying to protect the accused and putting pressure on her to withdraw the case.

Opposition BJP leaders, led by the party’s Jaipur city unit president Mohan Lal Gupta, staged a demonstration and demanded stringent action in the matter. They alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the State Capital.