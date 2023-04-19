Jailed under UAPA,Yale University selects PDP leader Parra for International Leadership Center

April 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who was jailed for around 19 months under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has been selected as the Yale Peace Fellow at Yale University’s International Leadership Center.

Mr. Parra, a native of India, is a political leader who has dedicated his life to the cause of strengthening democracy and peace in Kashmir, the university’s selection notice read.

“We are committed to fostering excellence in peace leadership at a moment when traditional institutions and mechanisms are seriously challenged,” Emma Sky, director of the International Leadership Center at Yale, is quoted as saying on the university’s website.

Mr. Parra was arrested on November 25, 2020 and remained in jail until May 25, 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was first arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and subsequently by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The United Nations (UN) had termed the allegations against Mr. Parra as “an act of reprisals following his engagement with UN Security Council members and denunciation of human rights violations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Mr. Parra has also won the District Development Council (DDC) election in 2020 from south Kashmir’s Pulwama. It remains to be seen if Mr. Parra will be allowed to travel because his passport is submitted to the Investigation Officer as per the court order.

“Mr. Parra’s contributions towards strengthening democracy and peace in Kashmir have been outstanding. I wish him luck,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said. Mr. Parra is considered close to Ms. Mufti.

“At home Mr. Parra faces UAPA. Before getting bail in multiple cases by NIA, SIA, he was detained for over six months, interrogated, jailed for two years. Waheed has a lead role to play in resolving conflict around J&K, involving youth in democratic process. He’s a leader of peace,” Naeem Akhtar, a senior PDP leader, said.