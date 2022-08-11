India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath to Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath to Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter@@rashtrapatibhvn

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Dhankhar's predecessor M. Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.


