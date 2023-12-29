GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagdeep Dhankar declines appointment of Raghav Chadha as interim party leader in Rajya Sabha

Sanjay Singh continues to remain the leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

December 29, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The request was made by Mr. Kejriwal on December 14, 2023, in the backdrop of the current Rajya Sabha party leader Sanjay Singh, being under judicial custody and consequently being unable to attend the parliament session. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has officially declined the request put forth by Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking the appointment of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The request was made by Mr. Kejriwal on December 14, 2023, in the backdrop of the current Rajya Sabha party leader Sanjay Singh, being under judicial custody and consequently being unable to attend the parliament session.

The chairman in his reply wrote, “This aspect is subject to ‘The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998’ and the Rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to.”

Sanjay Singh continues to remain the leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Kejriwal, in his previous communication, had written, “I would like to propose the name of Mr. Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha.”

