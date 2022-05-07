IWPC gets notice to vacate; office-bearer says routine affair before lease renewal

The letter was issued on May 4.

The Union government recently extended the government bungalow allotted for the offices of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) and the Foreign Correspondents Club for three months duration and asked to vacate the premises by July 31.

The letter sent to the IWPC by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s Directorate of Estates said the competent authority had given in-principle approval for the IWPC to retain 5 Windsor Place situated on Ashoka Road in New Delhi till July 31 on prevailing terms and conditions. It added that the IWPC should arrange suitable accommodation and plan to vacate the bungalow on or before July 31.

The IWPC president, Shobhana Jain, said on Saturday that the latest letter was a routine procedural development as the IWPC’s allotment was renewed every few years. “The government has supported us and we are hopeful for another renewal,” she said.