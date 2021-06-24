National

IVA observes black day after Maneka Gandhi’s outburst

Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) is observing Black Day on Wednesday following an alleged “outburst” by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi against a registered veterinary practitioner.

The association has released an audio tape where the leader can be heard speaking with a veterinarian doctor who had treated a dog that allegedly could not recover well. The leader can be heard threatening to cancel the vet’s license.

The association in a release said that it has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding action against Ms. Gandhi in this matter. They have also written to other senior BJP leaders.

The association has alleged that Maneka Gandhi often threatens veterinary doctors and indulges in indecency.


Related Articles
