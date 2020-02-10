It’s in DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi

It is in the DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said after the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018.
The top court’s verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2018, which was brought to nullify the effect of the apex court’s 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act.
“In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation...We’ll never allow reservations to be done away with no matter how much (Narendra) Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it,” Mr. Gandhi said, taking a swipe at the prime minister and the RSS chief.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.