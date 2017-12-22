It was a conspiracy, says Raja

The former Telecom Minister A. Raja said on Friday that the 2G case was a “conspiracy” hatched to topple the UPA government, and expressed anguish that even the government of the time could not sense it. In a letter to DMK president M. Karunanidhi, he raised apprehensions about the possible role of “hegemonic forces” that could not tolerate the regional party’s national political clout at that time. The DMK was a key partner in the UPA-I government from 2004 to 2009, when Mr. Raja held the Telecom portfolio.

“It was regrettable that the government [at the Centre] itself was unable to figure out that the spectrum issue got caught in a conspiracy to defeat the UPA government,” he said, without naming who was behind it. The spectrum “assault” was “initiated by individuals” and carried forward by institutions, including the CBI, something new to both Indian and world history.