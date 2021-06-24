National

Israel Embassy blast case | Delhi Police arrest four students from Ladakh

Police cordon off an area at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four students from Ladakh in connection with the Israel embassy blast case here, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the students were arrested from Kargil and taken to Delhi on transit remand.

A minor IED blast took place outside the Embassy of Israel in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on January 29. There were no casualties.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.


