Israel declares Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror organisation

November 21, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ahead of the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Israel on Tuesday declared the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror outfit. An official announcement from Tel Aviv informed that the move is in sync with Israel’s attempts to support a global war on terror.

“Despite not being requested by the government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations,” said the official Israeli announcement.

The announcement has come in the backdrop of Israel’s continued military operation in Gaza Strip that was launched immediately after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli targets. Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon has informed the media here that Israel has been urging India to ban Hamas but New Delhi has not so far proscribed Hamas.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba is a deadly and reprehensible terror organisation, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others. Its heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still reverberate in force through all peace seeking nations and societies,” said the announcement. The Mumbai attacks of 26/11 included the infamous terror raid on the Chabad House in Nariman Point where several Israeli citizens were killed.