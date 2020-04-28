Irresponsible to call Chinese test kits "faulty": Chinese Spokesperson

It is irresponsible to term Chinese products as "faulty", the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy said here early on Tuesday after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked states to stop using the rapid antibody test kits and return them to the manufacturers in China.

Also read: Coronavirus | ICMR says no payment made for Chinese test kits supplies

"We are deeply concerned with the evaluation results and the decision made by Indian Council of Medical Research. China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Recently, Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close contact with ICMR and the two Chinese companies to find out the real situation," said Ji Rong, Counselor and Spokesperson of the Embassy of China.

The official said, China is committed to assist India deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and reminded the test kits were sent to India after ICMR and the National Institute of Virology had approved of them.

Also read: Coronavirus | Rapid test kits were cleared by ICMR, say Chinese manufacturers

"It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as "faulty"; and look at issues with preemptive prejudice," said the Spokesperson. The Hindu reported on April 28 that despite the decision of ICMR to return the test kits, India remains on track to import more medical goods in the coming days. Indian envoy Vikram Misri urged such kits should not be procured directly and the government should be consulted about the credentials of the companies selling such devices.