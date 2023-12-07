HamberMenu
IPC issues alert for painkiller mefenamic acid

In its alert, IPC said that healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of adverse drug reactions with the use of the drug

December 07, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Pharma standard body Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has late last month issued a drug safety alert for commonly used painkiller mefenamic acid, popularly sold under the brand name Meftal.

In its alert, IPC said that healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of adverse drug reactions with the use of the drug.

IPC is an Autonomous Institution of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that sets standards for drugs in the country. It regularly releases updates on the standards of commonly used drugs.

“The adverse drug reaction found during preliminary analysis was eosinophilia and systemic symptoms called DRESS syndrome,” the alert noted. Mefenamic acid is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug used to treat mild to moderate pain. It may also be used to treat menstrual cramps and other conditions as determined by a doctor, and is available only with a doctor’s prescription.

Doctors say that while these are known and rarely occurring adverse reactions patients need to be aware and careful. 

