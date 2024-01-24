Interview| It appears that there can’t be a situation where the TMC and the Left can come together: Sitaram Yechury 

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury rules out any alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, indicates that there will no alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and claims that even in the face of Hindutva consolidation the Opposition continues to hold on to its voteshare.

What is the status of the seat-sharing talks in West Bengal?

We have always taken the position, even in the last Assembly elections, that we will work for defence of democracy and the secular democratic character of India. This holds true for West Bengal too. In West Bengal, in the last Assembly elections our effort was to maximise votes in order to defeat BJP & TMC by working with the Congress and other secular allies. TMC has been very aggressive with Mamata Banerjee even calling us a terrorist organisation and going on saying a lot of other things but I don’t want to enter into that discussion. It is up to them to take whatever position they wish to but this is our stated position. I think the youth of Bengal have responded in a massive way. The brigade parade rally (January 8) was something beyond our expectations too.

So is it a clear no to the alliance?

It appears that there can’t be a situation where the TMC and the Left can come together. And we also feel that will only benefit the BJP. The anti-incumbency against the State government is going to help the BJP. Considering the violence unleashed during the local body elections, for defence of democracy in Bengal, the TMC too has to be defeated.

Do you believe that the Opposition is starting the 2024 election campaign with a disadvantage considering the euphoria around the opening of the Ram Temple?

This was expected. That they want to use it for the elections in a big way was a given. And this is not only our conclusion. The Sankaracharyas have also said questioned the timing, they have asked why was a half-built temple consecrated.

How do you counter it?

This is the Hindutva consolidation, which you saw in the last round of Assembly elections. We are very clear on how to counter it and in INDIA parties too there is a general understanding on the issue. It is the people’s day to day livelihood issues that will emerge as more important. This (Ram Temple) may have emotive appeal. Yes, people have the right to chose their faith and that we work to protect. But the question is what are the current living conditions. We are living with highest unemployment levels, in the last half a century, uncontrolled price rise and reverse migration. This is an ominous sign, when people return to villages from the cities in order to survive. And at such a time, there has been a consistent assault on MNREGA which is the only lifeline for the rural poor.

If what you are saying is correct, then how do you explain BJP’s victory in recent Assembly elections?

The point is — in the three States — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — the Congress who was in contest against the BJP, has retained its votes. The question is the extra vote that the BJP got — that is the Hindutva consolidation. But the BJP did lose in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. So it is not as if the Indian electorate is going just one way. It is a fact that there is polarisation between Hindutva consolidation and against it.

The Opposition parties came together on June 23, last year. It has been seven months, INDIA bloc does not have a seat-sharing arrangement in place. Isn’t it already too late?

The talks are going on. What was agreed between the INDIA parties? The seat division will have to finalised and sealed at the State level. Each State has different political situation. In Kerala for instance, there is a direct confrontation between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. So what seat division are you going to be talk about? And it is that straight confrontation between these two fronts, that the BJP does not manage to get even a single Assembly seat there. In Maharashtra, you have the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, in Bihar you have the Mahagatbandhan and in Tamil Nadu you have DMK-led secular front. So in each State these talks are already on. And I am sure by end of this month, the situation will be far clearer.

But there are problematic States such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and, of course, the West Bengal?

I have told you about West Bengal and as far as Punjab is concerned, again similar consideration are there. If everybody comes together there, then the anti-incumbency can only help the Opposition (which includes the Akali Dal and BJP) there. So, concretely situation in the State will be assessed. In U.P., I am told, between the major parties discussions are on already.

Will you be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

I have been invited by both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. We will see, when and where it is possible for us to join.

The INDIA bloc parties are yet to hold a joint rally or public meeting, again, isn’t it too late?

I have been saying from the very first meeting o the INDIA bloc, that we need to have a series of public meetings, to have seat adjustments at the state level and on that basis, also announce our vision. This has not happened yet, but I think, by February we will start this process.