International Museum Day celebrations begin

: The Culture Ministry on Monday launched celebrations commemorating International Museum Day with a five-day-long programme of events, including new exhibitions at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), live performances at the National Museum (NM), and extended hours and free entry at many other museums.

Though International Museum Day falls on Wednesday, it is celebrated with a week of activities. Apart from the NGMA Delhi and NM, the programme includes activities and free entry at NGMA Mumbai and Bengaluru; Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata; Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad; the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj; and at 24 locations of the National Council of Science Museums.

At NGMA, Delhi, a series of guided walking tours and art workshops based on the works of Jamini Roy and Amrita Sher-Gil as well as a “night at the museum” for underprivileged children during the extended hours would be organised, the Ministry said. On Day 1, an exhibition on Brazil titled ‘Brasilia 60+ and the construction of modern Brazil’ was inaugurated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday evening.

The National Museum would remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Walks guided by curators, hands-on activities for children and a session with conservators were also included in the programme for the week.