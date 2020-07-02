INS slams China for restricting access to Indian newspapers, media websites

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has slammed China’s action of restricting access to Indian newspapers and media websites and urged the Indian government to expeditiously take steps to ban access to Chinese media in the country.
INS president Shailesh Gupta on behalf of its members said the action of the Chinese government to restrict access to Indian newspapers and media websites is uncalled for.
He said even the access through the VPN (Virtual Private Network) server has been blocked by creating a technologically advanced firewall.
“Gupta strongly urges the government of India to expeditiously take steps to ban all kinds of access to Chinese media in India and call off collaborations/investments made by Chinese in Indian media companies with immediate effect,” the INS statement said.
India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order“.
The INS statement comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh .
