HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infiltration bid foiled near LoC in Poonch, two terrorists killed: Army

One AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pakistan-origin medicines were recovered

August 21, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

The Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid and killed two infiltrators near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the morning of August 21, two terrorists were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the LoC onto our side making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in the Hamirpur area of Balakote Sector. As the terrorists approached our ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire,” Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal said.

The Army fire, the spokesman said, forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site. “Effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC,” the Army said.

The Army sent additional troops into the area and conducted searches in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility. 

“One AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pakistan-origin medicines were recovered. During the search, blood trails leading towards LoC were also detected. Intelligence inputs suggested two terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate, were injured but managed to return across the LoC. They succumbed to their injuries,” the Army said.

Monday’s operation was launched following intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and the police. It was followed by multiple ambushes.

Related Topics

India / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.