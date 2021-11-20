National

Indore cleanest city for 5th time in a row in Centre’s annual cleanliness survey

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on November 20, 2021. Videograb: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn  

Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on November 21.

The second and third positions in the ‘cleanest city’ category of the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021’ were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the “cleanest Ganga town” in the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India’s cleanest State.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away awards to winners on November 21.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 12:58:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indore-cleanest-city-for-5th-time-in-a-row-in-centres-annual-cleanliness-survey/article37592873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY