IndiGo’s market share almost 60%: DGCA
Total passenger traffic continued to be on the upward trajectory
IndiGo’s share of the total domestic passengers flown in the country, or market share, inched towards the 60% mark in April, according to DGCA’s monthly report.
The airline claimed 58.9% of the total 108 lakh passengers flown by various airlines last month, which is four percentage points up from March.
The three Tata-owned airlines, Air India, Air Asia India and Vistara, enjoyed 21.3% of the market share, which is less than the 24.2% share they had the month before. GoAir was at the third spot with 10.2% market share.
The total passenger traffic continued to be on the upward trajectory, seeing a rise of 1.7% as compared to the previous month.
