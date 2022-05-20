IndiGo’s market share almost 60%: DGCA

Total passenger traffic continued to be on the upward trajectory

Total passenger traffic continued to be on the upward trajectory

IndiGo’s share of the total domestic passengers flown in the country, or market share, inched towards the 60% mark in April, according to DGCA’s monthly report.

The airline claimed 58.9% of the total 108 lakh passengers flown by various airlines last month, which is four percentage points up from March.

The three Tata-owned airlines, Air India, Air Asia India and Vistara, enjoyed 21.3% of the market share, which is less than the 24.2% share they had the month before. GoAir was at the third spot with 10.2% market share.

The total passenger traffic continued to be on the upward trajectory, seeing a rise of 1.7% as compared to the previous month.