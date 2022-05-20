National

IndiGo’s market share almost 60%: DGCA

IndiGo’s share of the total domestic passengers flown in the country, or market share, inched towards the 60% mark in April, according to DGCA’s monthly report.

The airline claimed 58.9% of the total 108 lakh passengers flown by various airlines last month, which is four percentage points up from March.

The three Tata-owned airlines, Air India, Air Asia India and Vistara, enjoyed 21.3% of the market share, which is less than the 24.2% share they had the month before. GoAir was at the third spot with 10.2% market share.

The total passenger traffic continued to be on the upward trajectory, seeing a rise of 1.7% as compared to the previous month.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2022 10:14:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indigos-market-share-almost-60-dgca/article65440542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY