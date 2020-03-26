IndiGo offers its cargo services for shipping medical supplies

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has offered its services for ferrying supply of medicines, equipment and relief material across the country.

“I know you must be facing major logistical challenges in moving medicine, equipment and relief supplies from one part of the country to another. We at IndiGo would be extremely proud to be associated with this critical life-saving activity at this hour of great need for our nation,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta wrote to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri.

Indian Airlines mostly carry cargo in aircraft belly, which many scheduled carriers are unable to do since the ban on commercial flights from Wednesday. SpiceJet and BlueDart operate freigher services, which are allowed as per the government order.

Among all airlines, IndiGo has the largest fleet comprising 250 planes.

Parle Products to donate biscuit packs

The Parle Biscuits has announced to donate one crore Parle G packets every week of the current lockdown to the homeless and the unemployed people in need.

Parle G biscuits will be released through State depots for free over three weeks and company officials are working closely with the government on the most effective distribution channels.

Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head at Parle Biscuits, said: “In the light of COVID-19 and its devastating economic impact on daily wagers, we have taken a call to provide Parle G packs pan-India through various state distribution channels.

“We see this as a natural response to the prevailing situation and in line with what Parle-G stands for in the hearts and minds of Indians all over the world,” he said.

(With inputs from our Mumbai bureau.)