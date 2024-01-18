Indigenous GM mustard meant to make edible oil cheaper, reduce import: Centre to Supreme Court

January 18, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre in the Supreme Court on January 18 said growing Genetically Modified (GM) crops like mustard in India will make quality edible oil cheaper for the common man and benefit national interest by reducing foreign dependency.

“Mustard is the most used edible oil. GM oil has been used in India for decades now… What we are trying to do is make edible oil cheaper for the common man by growing oil seeds indigenously… 50 to 60 percent of edible oil is imported. Interests which are against India gaining food security and reducing foreign dependence are behind these PILs against GM Mustard…” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, submitted in the Supreme Court.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol was shown the increasing demand for edible oil in the country.

Mr. Mehta submitted showed statistics compiled by the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. According to this, the total edible oil demand of India is 24.6 million tonnes (2020-21) with domestic availability of 11.1 million tonnes (2020-21). In 2020-21, 13.45 million tonnes (54%) of our total edible oil demand was met through import worth about ₹1,15,000/- crore, which includes palm oil (57%), soybean oil (22%), sunflower oil (15%) and small quantity of canola quality mustard oil. In 2022-23, 155.33 lakh tonnes (55.76%) of our total edible oil demand was met through import

“So, we are eating more fried items, right?” Justice Nagarathna asked on a lighter note.

Mr. Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said while the PIL petitioners had highlighted environmental damage allegedly caused by the open field testing of GM crops, the court had to consider the government’s duty to take care of the people’s right to food.

“Edible oil is a daily food commodity used in the country. The PIL petitioners are depending on some half-baked study done 14 years ago to raise concern about environmental damage. The court should look at the fundamental right of people to access basic food consumed everyday at a cheaper price,” Mr. Mehta argued.

He said the open field testing of GM crops were allotted in eight sites of 600 sq m each.

“GM seeds were sown in six of the sites. It is not that acres of open fields are used for testing. The testing is done in controlled circumstances and strictly according to statutory regime under expert guidance.

“The petitioners, Gene Campaign and activist Aruna Rodrigues, have challenged the government move to commercially release Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 (DMH-11), a genetically-engineered variant of mustard.

“But DMH 11 has shown increased yield per hectare of 25% to 30%... In India, annual economic losses of crops due to weeds is $11 billion, i.e., ₹one lakh crore.

“Annual value of herbicide currently used in India is ₹4500 crores,” Mr. Mehta reasoned.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Ms. Rodrigues, had submitted that the regulatory system under the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) which cleared the environmental release of DMH-11) was “horrendous” and riddled with conflict of interest.

He had said that India hosted 5,477 varieties of mustard, which would be at risk by the GM variety.

Mr. Mehta said India imported about 55,000 MT of Canola oil largely from GM canola seeds. Similarly, nearly 2.8 lakh tons of soybean oil is imported annually. Most exporting countries like Argentina, U.S., Brazil and Canada cultivate GM soybean. Globally around 80% of soybean growing is GM soybean.