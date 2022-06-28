Indigenous ATGM test-fired from Arjun tank at Karakoram range

Trial established ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range

The indigenously developed laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Army at the Karakoram range on Tuesday.

“In the test, the ATGM hit the bull’s eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

#DRDOUpdates | Indigenously developed Laser Guided ATGM was successfully tested today from MBT Arjun. Missile hit the bull's eye with textbook precision. Trial has established the ATGMs capability to engage targets from min to max ranges. @DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoDpic.twitter.com/bwZ25vyfMI — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 28, 2022

The test was conducted with the support of the Armoured Corps Centre & School, Ahmednagar.

The all-indigenous ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles, the DRDO said. The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun, it stated.

Stating that engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank launched ATGMs, the statement said it has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for MBT Arjun.

“With the trial, the ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier the trials have been successful for maximum range,” the statement said.

Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D), and Chairman, DRDO, G. Satheesh Reddy, said the successful development of laser guided ATGM will enhance the fire power of MBT Arjun.