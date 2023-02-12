India’s seventh C-17 reaches earthquake-hit Syria with over 23 tons of relief material

February 12, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Damascus (Syria)

The seventh Operation Dost flight reached earthquake-hit Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

"7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The seventh Operation Dost flight on Saturday departed for earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey. The Indian Air Force C17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The IAF aircraft with relief materials, medical aid, and emergency and critical care medicines will first land in Syria and unload materials and then head to Turkey. Extrernal Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted, "The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Turkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables."

The Indian Army also tweeted, "An #IAF C-17 aircraft got airborne last night for #Syria and #Turkiye, bearing relief material and emergency equipment."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the earthquake relief material and equipment were sent to Syria and Turkey. The flight is headed to Damascus and after offloading relief material there, it will head to Adana.

According to the Ministry, the flight is carrying more than 35 tons of relief material, of which over 23 tons is headed for relief efforts in Syria, and around 12 tons to Turkey. The assistance being sent for Syria comprises relief materials, sleeping mats, gensets, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables, according to the MEA.

The material being sent to Turkey consists of team supplies for the Army field hospital and NDRF, medical equipment such as ECG, patient monitor, anaesthesia machine, syringe pumps, glucometer, blankets and other relief materials.Earlier in the day, the relief material, medical equipment, medical aid, and critical care medicines were being loaded into the IAF aircraft.On February 06, 2023, a devastating earthquake happened in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), reported CNN.