India's GDP growth is reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: PM Modi

India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world today, says PM Modi while addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at the GIFT City in Gandhinagar via video link

December 09, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Infinity Forum 2.0’ conference via video link on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Infinity Forum 2.0’ conference via video link on Saturday, December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 9, 2023, said India's GDP growth of 7.7 per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal year is a reflection of the country's strengthening economy and the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years.

Addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at the GIFT City here via video link, the Prime Minister said his government wants to turn the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City into a global nerve centre of the new age global financial and technology services.

"In the first six months of this financial year, India has achieved a GDP growth of 7.7 per cent...Today, the entire world has pinned its hopes on India, and this did not happen just on its own. This is a reflection of India's strengthening economy and also the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years," Mr. Modi said in his inaugural address.

ALSO READ
Modi unveils long term blueprint for blue economy

‘India fastest growing fintech market’

India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world today and the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is emerging as its centre, the PM said.

He urged experts to share their ideas on developing a market mechanism for green credits.

On the occasion, PM Modi congratulated the people of Gujarat over inclusion of the state's traditional Garba dance in the UNESCO's 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

