HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's daily COVID-19 tally crosses 800 after 126 days

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections

March 18, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image of RT-PCR testing taking place in Coimbatore.

Representational file image of RT-PCR testing taking place in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on March 18, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.