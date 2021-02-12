India’s active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh, only 1 state reports over 1,000 cases, says government

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated everyday has shown a progressive increase, the ministry said.

India’s tally of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25% of the total infections, while the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours shows only one state reporting over 1,000 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The distribution of daily deaths among states and union territories also reflects a significant decline with 18 states and UTs not reporting any new deaths in a span of 24 hours. Thirteen states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths, it highlighted.

The country’s total active number of cases has seen a sharp decline, falling to 1.35 lakh (1,35,926) and comprises only 1.25% of the total cases. “The day-to-day change of active cases in the last few weeks shows a consistent decline.

“The distribution of new cases in India in the last 24 hours shows a positive picture with only one state reporting over 1,000 cases while the rest of the states and UTs reporting less than 1,000 new cases,” it said.

States and union territories that have not reported any new cases in a span of 24 hours.

“The distribution of daily deaths among states and UTs also reflects a significant decline with 18 states and UTs not reporting any new deaths in a span of 24 hours. A total of 13 states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths,” the ministry said.

The ministry said while 9,309 new confirmed cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours in the country, 15,858 new recoveries were registered in the same period.

The national recovery rate (97.32%) continues to be one of the highest globally. The continued high rise in the recoveries has led to progressively improving national recovery rate, the ministry underlined.

The total recovered cases have surged to 1,05,89,230. “The gap between active and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,04,53,304,” it said.

Till 8 AM on February 12, over 75 lakh (75,05,010) beneficiaries have received vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 75,05,010 includes 58,14,976 healthcare workers (HCW) and 16,90,034 frontline workers (FLWs). A total of 1,54,370 sessions have been conducted so far. India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark, the ministry said.

On day 27th (February 11) of the vaccination drive, 4,87,896 beneficiaries (HCWs-1,09,748 and FLWs-3,78,148) were given jabs across 11,314 sessions.

A total of 10 states and UTs have vaccinated 69 per cent of the total beneficiaries. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.2 per cent (7,63,421) of the total beneficiaries, it said.

The ministry said 86.89% of the newly recovered cases are recorded in six states.

Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (6,107), followed by Kerala (5,692) and Chhattisgarh (848).

Also, 79.87% of the new cases are from six states.

Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,281, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 652 and 481 new cases, respectively.

A total of 87 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Six states account for 75.86% of these.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum fatalities with 25 new deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths.