India’s active COVID-19 cases down by nearly 1,000 in one day

About 2,112 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across India in the last 24 hours.

A family looks at a “Meji” showing COVID-19 vaccination on the occasion of Magh Bihu in Thekeraguri, in Morigaon district of Assam. File photo | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

India saw a single-day rise of 2,112 new infections raising the COVID-19 tally to 4,46,40,748, while the number of active cases declined to 24,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,957 with four fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. One death has been reported from West Bengal in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 994 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 25,037 on Friday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,87,748, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the Home Ministry, 219.53 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.