Indians’ inclination to radical ideologies is miniscule: MHA in Lok Sabha

Radicalisation by the global terrorist groups is one of the most challenging problems faced by all countries, says Minister of State

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that global terrorist groups and foreign agencies have been making efforts to radicalise people, however, “inclination towards radical ideologies is miniscule” as compared to the population of the country.

In a written answer, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the government has made efforts to stop the inclination to radical ideologies owing to various factors, and the efforts by the government include “promotion of composite culture and coexistence among various communities” and “constitutional safeguards to minorities”.

The reply said that radicalisation by the global terrorist groups such as the ISIS and Al-Qaeda is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world.

It said the government makes an effort to ensure universal coverage of various welfare schemes without discrimination, and undertakes institutional efforts to ensure fair representation of minorities and other less-represented communities in all spheres of life.

The Minister said there is an “exclusive Ministry”, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, for the overall policy, coordination, evaluation and review of development programmes for minority communities.

“The Government has created a Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division in the MHA to help and coordinate with various security and law enforcement agencies. Government of India has also proscribed a number of organisations as terrorist organisation/unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” the reply said.