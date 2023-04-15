HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors as fighting breaks out in capital Khartoum

There are unconfirmed reports about Indians stuck in Khartoum airport as reports suggest that the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has taken control of the airport. 

April 15, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against military rule on the anniversary of previous popular uprisings, in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against military rule on the anniversary of previous popular uprisings, in Khartoum, Sudan | Photo Credit: AP

The Embassy of India in Sudan has urged all Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of the clashes that have broken out in the country between the military and the paramilitary forces. 

“All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” a message put out by the Embassy of India in Khartoum has said. 

There are unconfirmed reports about Indians stuck in Khartoum airport as reports suggest that the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has taken control of the airport. 

Sudan has been experiencing tension over several weeks over transition to civilian rule. The country has been ruled by a Sovereign Council of consisting of the military and various armed paramilitary groups and the controversy has broken out about differences among the commanders over the period of transition. 

Related Topics

Sudan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.