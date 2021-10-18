National

Indians Americans protest against terrorism in Kashmir

Blood stains and slippers at the spot where militants shot dead a non-local Arbind Kumar, at Eidgah in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Americans from South Florida along with their Jewish friends on Sunday held a demonstration against the growing Islamist terrorism in Kashmir.

Organised by the Kashmir Hindu Foundation, the protesters raised slogans like “stop Islamist jihad against minorities in Kashmir" and “fight back Islamist terrorism”.

Deepak Ganju, the founding member of the KHF, urged the global community to wake up and understand that what is happening in Kashmir is the “worst violation” of human rights anywhere in the world.

Many protesters said their families were forced to flee in 1990 and they do not feel safe in returning to their homes, a media release said.

The protesters called upon the Government of India to take strong measures to safeguard remaining minority members in the Valley and ensure that no more targeted killings take place.

Former US Congressman Joe Kaufman spoke on the relevance of exposing the "terrorist sympathising organisations" like the Islamic Society of North America and ICNA.

ICNA is the American arm of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), South Asia’s largest Islamist group.

ICNA has spent 30-plus years harbouring Ashrafuz Zaman Khan, a former death squad leader allegedly responsible for the murder of 18 individuals.

In July 2014, ICNA co-sponsored a pro-Hamas rally in downtown Miami, the press release said.


