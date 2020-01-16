National

Indian way of conflict avoidance is by dialogue, not by brute force: PM Modi

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prime Minister was addressing a seminar on “Globalising Indian Thought” at IIM-Kozhikode in Kerala via video.

In a world that is seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, conflict and terrorism, the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

He also said the Indian way of conflict avoidance is not by brute force but by the power of dialogue.

Addressing a seminar on "Globalising Indian Thought" at IIM-Kozhikode in Kerala via video, the Prime Minister said when there is openness, respect for different opinions and innovations comes naturally.

The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country, he told the gathering.

