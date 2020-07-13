Indian TV reports on PM Oli lack minimum public decency: Nepal

Nepal has sent a diplomatic note of protest to India after a few Indian TV channels have aired programmes that contained offensive materials about Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The note sent on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal to the Indian embassy in Kathmandu urged South Block to take steps against the broadcast of such content.

‘Such false, concocted and obnoxious materials, purportedly broadcast to humiliate and insult Nepal and Nepali people, are contrary to the declared pronouncements of the two countries to consolidate the solid foundation of bilateral relations... They sow anguish and aversion among the ordinary people for generations,” the note said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not responded so far to questions regarding the note.

Ambassador expresses disappointment

The Sunday’s development followed Nepal’s decision to ban all Indian news channels with the exception of Doordarshan which, Nepalese Minister of Communication and Information Technology Dr. Yuvaraj Khatiwada said, will not be lifted till the channels carry corrective steps.

Diplomatic sources said Ambassador of Nepal Nilambar Acharya has telephoned the management of Zee News and expressed disappointment about a TV programme that was aired on the channel last week which depicted Prime Minister Oli and the Chinese Ambassador to Kathmandu Hou Yanqi in an offensive manner. Nepalese sources have expressed disappointment also about several TV and print news outlets that have in recent weeks depicted Prime Minister Oli in objectionable manner.