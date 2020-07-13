Indian TV reports on PM Oli lack minimum public decency: Nepal

Nepal has sent a diplomatic note of protest to India after a few Indian TV channels have aired programmes that contained offensive materials about Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The note sent on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal to the Indian embassy in Kathmandu urged South Block to take steps against the broadcast of such content.
‘Such false, concocted and obnoxious materials, purportedly broadcast to humiliate and insult Nepal and Nepali people, are contrary to the declared pronouncements of the two countries to consolidate the solid foundation of bilateral relations... They sow anguish and aversion among the ordinary people for generations,” the note said.
The Ministry of External Affairs has not responded so far to questions regarding the note.
Ambassador expresses disappointment
The Sunday’s development followed Nepal’s decision to ban all Indian news channels with the exception of Doordarshan which, Nepalese Minister of Communication and Information Technology Dr. Yuvaraj Khatiwada said, will not be lifted till the channels carry corrective steps.
Diplomatic sources said Ambassador of Nepal Nilambar Acharya has telephoned the management of Zee News and expressed disappointment about a TV programme that was aired on the channel last week which depicted Prime Minister Oli and the Chinese Ambassador to Kathmandu Hou Yanqi in an offensive manner. Nepalese sources have expressed disappointment also about several TV and print news outlets that have in recent weeks depicted Prime Minister Oli in objectionable manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath