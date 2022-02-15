Indian students should leave Ukraine, says Indian Embassy advisory

It was issued hours after the U.S. govt spokespersons said that Russia was expected to invade Ukraine on February 16.

All Indian students should leave Ukraine in view of the escalating military tension with Russia, Embassy of India in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has said in an advisory. It was issued hours after the U.S. govt spokespersons said that Russia was expected to invade Ukraine on February 16.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential may consider leaving temporarily,” said the Embassy in a public notice on Tuesday urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within the country.

The Embassy also urged Indian nationals to keep the mission informed about their location so that they could be contacted in case “required” .

The Hindu had earlier reported that the embassy was in the process of collecting contact details of all Indian students and professionals based in Ukraine. Ukraine has approximately 16,000 Indian students who are studying in various courses in medical colleges there. That apart, there is a small Indian community in the country.

According to media reports, Russian military has encircled Ukraine from the east in Donbas and the South along the Black Sea coast. In the north, Russia is conducting a military drill with Belarus.