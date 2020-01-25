Indian student stabbed in Toronto

A 23-year-old student from Coonoor, Rachel Albert, studying in Toronto in Canada, is reported have suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by an unidentified person on Wednesday night.

The student was walking near the York University campus, when an Asian man attacked her, pushed her to the ground, and dragged her a short distance, the police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she underwent surgery, news channel CP24 said.

Family members of the victim, Rachel Albert, said she had been studying in Toronto for the last two years. Her parents, who are residents of Coonoor, were awaiting visas to reach Canada.

On Friday evening, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted, “Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa.”

(With PTI inputs)