Indian Navy’s fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched

Indian Navy’s fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ was launched on Thursday at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock.
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine through video conferencing.
Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy’s Project-75.
INS Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017, followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela.
These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.
