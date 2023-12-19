Indian Navy warship helps in evacuating injured crew member from hijacked vessel MV Ruen

December 19, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Navy has rendered assistance in the evacuation of an injured crew member from the hijacked merchant vessel MV Ruen in the early hours of Monday.

“The injured crew member sustained injuries during the piracy incident but was reported to be stable. Towards ensuring his safety, the ship was successful in ensuring his release by the hijackers,” the Navy said in a statement on Tuesday. “The injured crew member was medically managed onboard the Naval ship, but due to urgent medical attention required, which was beyond the scope of the ship, he has been transferred ashore at Oman.”

The Malta-flagged tanker, with 18 crew onboard, sent a Mayday message on December 14 indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel. The vessel is currently off the Somali coast.

Following the distress call, the Indian Navy diverted its Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen.