Indian Navy successfully test-fires indigenous surface-to-air missile from INS Visakhapatnam: officials

Indian Navy’s successful test firing validates the capability to engage the weapon as an anti-ship missile, say officials

March 07, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Agencies
Indian Navy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from INS Visakhapatnam, validating the capability to engage anti-ship missiles. Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy

The Indian Navy on March 7 carried out a successful test-firing of a Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, officials said.

The test firing validated the capability to engage the weapon as an anti-ship missile, they said.

The MRSAM has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), and produced at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), reflecting the Navy’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Indian Navy said in a statement, “#IndianNavy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from #INSVisakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti-Ship Missiles. MRSAM jointly developed by @DRDO_India and #IAI, and produced at #BDL reflects #IndianNavy’s commitment to #AatmaNirbharBharat.”

