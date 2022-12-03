  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

Indian Navy aims to become ‘Aatmanirbhar’ by 2047: Naval Chief Hari Kumar

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar lauded the commissioning of INS Vikrant as a landmark event for the country.

December 03, 2022 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar. Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar. Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy

The Indian Navy has given assurances to the government that it will become ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he also said the Navy keeps a strong vigil over the movements of various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.

He said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year and there has been greater emphasis on the criticality of maritime security as India marches ahead.

“The government has given us clear guidelines on Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have given assurances that the Indian Navy will become Aatmanirbhar by 2047,” the Navy Chief said.

Admiral Hari Kumar also said that operationally, the Navy had a very intense and engaging time in the last one year. Commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India, he said.

The Navy Chief said his force aims to have Made-in-India security solutions for the country.

Around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived in the Navy out of which 341 are women. For the first time, we are inducting women sailors, Admiral Kumar said. 

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.