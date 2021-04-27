Indian naval ship reaches Port Blair with oxygen cylinders

This operation was conducted as part of Mission Oxygen Express.

Indian naval ship IN LCU 55 reached Port Blair from Visakhapatnam with oxygen cylinders and multi-feed oxygen manifolds to cater to exigencies, Navy officials said on Tuesday.

They said Indian naval ship Sharda has completed first phase of transfer of COVID-19 supplies including oxygen cylinders from Kochi to four islands in Lakshadweep. The next consignment of COVID-19 supplies to Lakshadweep is scheduled for departure on Tuesday, they noted.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.