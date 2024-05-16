GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian forces helping Kuki militants to wage war against Meitei groups in Myanmar: NSCN

NSCN accused the Indian security forces of using “the Kukis as frontal forces to engage in bloody discord against the Nagas, giving all logistics support to the Kuki militant groups”

Published - May 16, 2024 04:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The NSCN(I-M) is one of the oldest and most powerful of about 30 rebel groups in northeast India. File

The NSCN(I-M) is one of the oldest and most powerful of about 30 rebel groups in northeast India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on Wednesday accused the Indian security forces of helping the Kuki militant groups to wage war against the Meitei revolutionary groups in Myanmar.

The statement comes a day after The Hindu reported a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where the central agency alleged that the “China-Myanmar module” of NSCN-IM, the Naga outfit that signed a framework agreement with the Union government in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, helped two banned Meitei outfits to infiltrate Manipur to fuel ethnic violence and destabilise the State.

At least 221 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo people and the majority Meitei community that erupted in the State on May 3, 2023.

Manipur groups to hold events on May 3 to mark one year of ethnic conflict

NSCN said that “it is sensitive to the propaganda war waged by the Government of India against NSCN who had signed ceasefire with GoI and engaged in political talks for the last 27 years.”

It alleged that “Indian Security Forces were extending logistics and material support to KNA(B) (Kuki National Army-Bangladesh) to wage war against the Meitei revolutionary groups stationed in Myanmar.”

Manipur violence accounted for 97% of displacements in South Asia in 2023: Report

It further alleged that the security forces even allowed “the Kuki militant groups operating in Tengnoupal district, Manipur, to enter Myanmar and fight with the Meitei revolutionary groups. Nothing is left to doubt about the dubious role of Indian Security Forces, as they use the Kukis as frontal forces to engage in bloody discord against the Nagas, giving all logistics support to the Kuki militant groups.”

