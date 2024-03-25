GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian elections: Tracking misinformation, AI misuse and safeguards

March 25, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A collection of stories covering the shape, scale and severity of misinformation during Indian elections in 2024.

Image for representational purpose only. File
Misinformation during Indian elections: The saga from 2019 to 2024
The Hindu Bureau
‘The year 2024 would be a test case as to whether AI’s newer models could alter electoral behaviours and verdicts’
Many elections, AI’s dark dimension
M.K. Narayanan
Meta to monitor, rate AI generated content, ads across platforms during elections
The Hindu Bureau
Amid fears of AI misuse in upcoming poll, OpenAI executives met Election Commission officials in February
Nihal Krishan,Aroon Deep
Tech companies sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery
AP
OpenAI executives discuss election misinformation and safety with civil society in India
Aroon Deep,Nihal Krishan

