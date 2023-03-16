Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search ops underway

March 16, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh, a Defence spokesperson has said. The spokesperson also informed that search parties have been sent to look for survivors.

The Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter was “flying an operational sortie near Bomdila when it was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on March 16”, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati informed.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated.