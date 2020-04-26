Indian envoy to UAE says he is appalled after Delhi refuses to accept bodies of citizens

India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that he is "appalled" after authorities here sent back mortal remains of three citizens who had passed away in the country because of non-COVID-19 ailments.

Ambassador Pavan Kapoor was quoted by Gulf News, after the bodies of three nationals were flown to Delhi but authorities here returned them citing protocol requirements.

"We are appalled at what has happened. We do not know if the bodies were returned because of coronavirus-related restrictions, but we are obviously not sending remains of people (who have passed away from COVID-19)," Mr. Kapoor told Gulf News.

Also read: Indian Envoy condemns hate-speech by Indians in the UAE

The bodies of the deceased, Kamlesh Bhatt, who passed away on April 17 was flown to Delhi on Thursday, along with the bodies of Sanjeev Kumar and Jagsir Singh — both of whom had died on April 13. However, authorities here refused to accept the mortal remains and returned the same to the UAE a few hours later.

Former ambassador to the UAE, Talmiz Ahmad said, "Handing over of bodies is an extremely sensitive and emotional matter for family members. All embassies in the Gulf region are aware of the importance of such situations, as often the deceased is a bread earner for the family back home. This particular issue could have been handled better and that is why even the ambassador expressed his unhappiness about the development."

The incident in Delhi was the second in a week involving Indians who passed away in the Gulf during the last month. In a separate case, bodies of two citizens from Kerala were flown to Chennai but were sent back to the UAE because of protocol issues. Sources said the mortal remains of one of the persons from Kerala is expected to reach India on Sunday.

The Gulf region has around 8 million Indians, with a bulk of them working as blue collar workers.

Also read: Parents in UAE attend son’s funeral in Kerala virtually

The protocol issue seems to have become a hurdle in such humanitarian cases, as the Ministry of Home Affairs did not allow the Bureau of Immigration to permit mortal remains to be brought in after the land borders were sealed on March 23, a government official said. He added that the Health ministry will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for such cases soon.

The government took some corrective steps following the controversy which erupted on Thursday and the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on Saturday allowing acceptance of bodies of Indians and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) from abroad, who may or may not have died of COVID-19 infection, subject to submission of no-objection certificate from Ministries of Health and External Affairs.

An office memorandum issued by the MHA said, “Immigration functions in respect of the arrival of dead bodies and mortal remains of the Indian nationals/OCI cardholders are permitted subject to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by various government departments regarding management of COVID-19 and submission of a no objection approval/concurrence from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and MEA in this regard.”

All international and domestic flights are suspended since March 23 in wake of the pandemic. However, cargo flights continue to fly to India.