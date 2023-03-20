HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian airlines stare at a loss of $1.6 to 1.8 billion in FY24

They will add 132 planes during the same timeframe

March 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023, in New Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of $1.6 to 1.8 billion in FY23-24, according to aviation consultancy CAPA India. The figure includes a loss of $1.1 to 1.2 billion expected to be incurred by full-service carriers alone in a market dominated by low-cost carriers. Airlines are also expected to induct 132 planes during the ongoing financial year, which will take the total fleet of all carriers to 816 aircraft. However, as many as 100 planes of various Indian carriers are on the ground due to supply chain and other issues.

At the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said it was time for India to look at the manufacturing of aerospace products as he highlighted the growth potential of the country’s aviation sector. Mr. Scindia also said domestic airlines are together projected to have a fleet of about 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.