India witnesses 3,016 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

March 30, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Social activists conduct a COVID-19 awareness and free mask distribution. Photo used for representation purpose only.

Social activists conduct a COVID-19 awareness and free mask distribution. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 30, 2023.

A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities — three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at  2.73%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71%.

The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

The active cases now comprise 0.03%t of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

